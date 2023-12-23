**Related Video Above: Remembering the celebrities who died in 2023

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A sister of singers Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter has died at the age of 41, TMZ reported Saturday.

Bobbie Jean, who was featured on multiple episodes of the family reality show, “House of Carters,” has more recently tended to stay out of the limelight. Her death comes after Aaron’s untimely death in November 2022. Their sister Leslie also died in 2012.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” her mother Jane Carter told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

It has not been announced how Bobbie Jean died, but TMZ reported it happened Saturday morning.

Aaron Carter, Bobbie Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Mom Jane Carter ended her statement with the following: “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”