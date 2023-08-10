For over 30 years, lawyers have raised the "bar" by showing that they can file cases, they can sing and they can dance too

HOUSTON (CW39) What happens when you bring Houston Lawyers together out of a court room, to raise money for a good cause? You get “Night Court – The Law Files”.

For over 30 years, lawyers have raised the bar by showing that they do more than just file cases, they can sing and dance too! From August 16-19, you can see them strut their stuff on The Hobby Center stage.

With themes and characters from The X-Files, Stranger Things, Men In Black, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Law Files will also feature the greatest hits of the 80’s and 90’s from a wide variety of artists and styles. This year will also the debut of “Night Court’s” new director, Dr. Bobby Linhart, who brings decades of award-winning theater experience to our company and most recently back to back Tommy Tune Awards for Best Director.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Producer and Cast Member Tara Taheri and Choreographer and Cast Member Marty Lundstrom (above), about the show coming to the Hobby Center August 16-19 and how the public can stop by and help local charities too.

Then, below, watch the LIVE preview performance showcased on the CW39 Houston morning show.

Finally, catch this follow-up digital interview from members of the cast below.