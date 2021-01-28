No-cost Meals for Houston Area Youth

HOUSTON (CW39) – Today Baylor University’s Texas Hunger Initiative will highlight Klien ISD’s curbside meal program and offer information about FreeMealsHouston.com.

Klein ISD Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown and the Director for Klein ISD Nutrition & Food Services will join the Houston Regional Manager this afternoon. They’ll discuss school districts and community sponsors are utilizing USDA programs offering curbside meals for youth 18 and younger.

Families will also receive free meals starting at 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Klein Cain High School located at 10201 Spring Cypress Rd., Klein, TX 77070.

To learn more about The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty click this link.