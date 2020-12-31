No Refusal Operations, DWI Enforcement campaign

HOUSTON (CW39) — Montgomery County Law Enforcement agencies will increase DWI

enforcement Dec. 31, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021.

The No Refusal Operations and DWI Enforcement campaign reinforces the critical message that driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County is a dangerous and criminal act.

In 2019, MOCO had the 2nd highest rate of DWI fatalities per population for Texas counties with populations over 500,000. 52 percent of all DWI related crashes occurred between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am. 60 percent of fatal crashes in MOCO occurred on Farm to Market and County Roads in 2019. Officers arrested 17 people for DWI offenses between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.