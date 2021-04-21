North Dakota Mid April: Goes to sleep with snow, wakes up below freezing

Afternoon Highs in the 70’s with mostly sunny skies for southeast Texas Wednesday. However, areas to the north of Houston make it hard to believe May is just around the corner.

A local radar site went down for maintenance in the Northern Plains this week, but that didn’t stop the snow from accumulating across North Dakota. In fact, areas like Bismarck and Rugby in North Dakota woke up to below freezing temperatures Wednesday after just receiving snow the day prior.

Meteorologist Amber Wheeler spoke with meteorologist Star Harvey about the April showers and what they mean for the state’s drought conditions.

