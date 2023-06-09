HOUSTON (KIAH) — A baseball coach sentenced to 35 years in prison after sexually assaulting young girls on his team. Juan Jose Cruz who went by “John” was sent to jail for a total of 35 years after several young girls came forward about the assaults.

Cruz pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in exchange for 35 years a prison. One count of indecency with a child for 20 years.

Cruz was on bond and at first, when the case was filed, he jumped bail and refused to report to court. He was hiding for over a year and was brought back to justice in 2020. In a statement, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said “ 10 victims from different time frames came forward to tell their stories and this agreement not only ensures that he will spend decades in prison and cannot appeal but these victims will be spared from testifying about his abuse.”