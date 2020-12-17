Northwest Assistance Ministries to host toy drive, food drive

HOUSTON (CW39) — Northwest Assistance Ministries is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to provide holiday meals to families.

Families will receive an entire holiday meal — which includes a turkey, dressing and all the fixings. Last year, 994 families received holiday meals from NAM, but that number has nearly doubled this year. Food donations are being accepted at NAM’s food pantry, the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This year, NAM’s goal is to collect 16,000 toys to make sure more than 5,000 children have a joyous holiday season. Toy donations can be dropped off at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd. between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or The Harrell Family Opportunity Center located behind NAM’s main building between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.