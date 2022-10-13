DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday through Friday and even on the weekend, whether you’re taking tollways or driving on the interstate, or just simply driving around town, driving in Texas can be a slightly scary experience.

While you might be the best driver this earth has ever seen, the three cars in front, behind, and next to you might be filled with the worst of them. When it comes to driving in the U.S., what states are the worst?

A report was released earlier in October from The Clunker Junker and it found out just what states are home to the worst drivers in America. “Luckily, the internet has given motorists a public forum to air their grievances. While in an earlier era, the shouts of frustrated drivers were often lost amidst a sea of honks and idling engines, today’s motorists can memorialize their complaints on the internet for all of posterity.”

It looked at over 250,000 tweets throughout the country about drivers in whatever state the tweet was complaining about, reviewed the top 100 cities and a list of the top car brand names as well.

The Clunker Junker

“A majority of the 20 cities with the worst driver reputations are in the Sun Belt states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia. Urban traffic congestion may increase the negative perception of other drivers. Houston and Miami rank as having the 8th most hours lost due to traffic congestion of any city and rank as having the 3rd and 4th worst drivers,” the report said.

Without further ado, a look at the top 10 states which are home to the worst drivers:

Rhode Island Mississippi Virginia Arizona Texas Utah Florida South Carolina New Mexico Kansas

Texas is getting a bad wrap from this report as it was on of the five states in the top 10 with the highest percentage of negative driver tweets that are also among the top 10 fastest growing states. Not only that, but they found that Texans’ attitudes aren’t great when it comes to their fellow drivers.

“Drivers in cities in Sun Belt states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida have the lowest opinion of their fellow motorists, with more than 65% of driving-related tweets containing negative sentiment,” the report said.

Now a look at the cities with the worst drivers and wouldn’t you know, a couple of Texas cities cracked the top 20:

The Clunker Junker