Nov 11: Houston ISD to open 3rd food distribution center for kids

HOUSTON (CW39) — Since we’re approaching the season of giving, Houston ISD Nutrition Services is opening its third food and supplies distribution center on Wednesday Nov. 11. Barnett Stadium will host the site from 2 to 6 p.m.

Community food and supplies are available to all. Student meals are available to any child who is between the ages of 1 and 18 in virtual learning. If children are not in the car, families must provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district for each child needing meals.

Distributions will be held on most Wednesdays and Saturdays through December. The sites will be closed Nov. 25 and 28 for Thanksgiving, and Dec. 23, 26, and Dec. 30 for the winter holiday.

