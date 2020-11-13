Nov. 13: Holiday Trees along Post Oak Blvd. and Richmond Ave.

HOUSTON (CW39) — Get ready to experience Holiday cheer! Installation of over 300, 20-foot-tall holiday trees will line Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue on Friday, Nov. 13.

The artisan-fabricated trees feature an amazing integration of lighting technology that create a stunning multi-colored light show with 16,777,216 colors. The “dancing” light show can be enjoyed 24-hours a day either driving along Post Oak Boulevard or strolling the new pedestrian-friendly Boulevard with widened sidewalks.

Uptown visitors can enjoy the holiday tree light show synced to festive music by downloading the Uptown Radio app.

