Nov. 14: Spring ISD “Success Walk”

HOUSTON (CW39) – Spring ISD will hold “The Success Walk” to reach out to families of students who are struggling to attend both remote and in-person learning during the pandemic. This weekend administrators, teachers and volunteers will be out in the neighborhoods around Spring ISD schools to help students address any of the obstacles that are hindering their success. The Success walk is apart of the district’s EVERYday Counts, Attendance Matters campaign, which is an ongoing push to encourage students to be in school or participate in online learning each day. The volunteers are coming from all 40 of the district’s schools, with a priority to reach out to seniors who may be at risk of not graduating and then they’ll target students who need help getting back on track.

The Spring ISD “EVERYday Counts, Attendance Matters” Success Walk will take place Saturday, Nov. 14th, 2020 from 10 a.m – 1 p.m.

This weekend we are knocking on doors with solutions for anyone facing obstacles to attending school. Look for us on our annual EVERYday Counts, Attendance Matters Success Walk on Saturday, Sept. 14! Learn more at https://t.co/egvYxPccvZ pic.twitter.com/5r4a1ODXH2 — Spring ISD (@SpringISD) September 12, 2019

“This has been a challenging year so we want all of our families to know we`re available to help,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson. “It`s very important that all of our students are engaged with instruction every day, whether it`s online or in-person, and we`re going to be knocking on doors to get the word out.” Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson, district administrators and campus leaders says there is time for students to improve with the many supports in place, including counseling, tutorials and credit recovery programs.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!