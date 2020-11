HOUSTON (CW39) More space is coming to Main Street in downtown Houston. A new city ordinace is establishing the “More Space Main Street” Pilot Program authorizing the closure and use of portions of the right of way of Main Street.

The new ordinance is "suspending certain Sections of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Houston to facilitate the sale or provision of food and beverages outdoors on public sidewalks by restaurants and bars, amending Section 40-10.1, Sidewalk Cafes to add definition of reclaimed pedestrian area and apply its provision to this program; providing for other matters related to the subject; providing for severability"