Nov. 23: Burns Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug’s Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s own Burns Original Bar-B-Que and award-winning rapper Slim Thug are teaming up for the Holidays.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The Burns’ family and Slim Thug will host their annual Thanksgiving community event on Monday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m., where they will provide over 1,500 people with free dinners. Guests will have the opportunity to drive up and receive a to-go dinner for each person in their vehicle. The menu will consist of seafood dressing, green beans, smoked turkey, corn, dinner rolls, desserts, and more. The giveaway will take place at 8307 De Priest Street.