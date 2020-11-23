Nov. 23: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s annual Turkey Giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is hosting her annual Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 23 to benefit families who have faced economic hardships during the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, the giveaway will be presented as a drive-through.
Here are the locations and times:
- Latino Learning Center – 114 Eastwood Street at 9:30 a.m.
- City of Jacinto City – 1025 Oates Road at 10:30 a.m.
- Judson Robinson Senior Community Center — 1422 Ledwicke Street at 11:30 a.m.
