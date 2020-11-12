Nov. 27: Sugar Land Town Square saves “Meet Santa Experience”

HOUSTON (CW39) — The holiday tradition of meeting Santa is not lost this year, thanks to Flight School Studio.

Santa’s MAGI·SPHERE will be unveiled on Nov. 27 in Sugar Land Town Square, where it will serve as a one-of-a-kind seasonal focal point for the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use district through Christmas Eve. Flight School Studio is launching the MAGI·SPHERE, which is a technology that will enable Santa to project his three-dimensional presence in real-time to guests.

“This is truly a unique and remarkable way to interact with Santa, and I know families will remember it for years to come,” explains Brandon Oldenburg, Chief Creative Officer of Flight School Studio. “The use of emerging technology allows us to make storytelling and experiences much more extraordinary. This is especially impactful when re-inventing such a longstanding holiday tradition.”

Reservations for Santa’s MAGI·SPHERE begins on Nov. 27 or in advance on Nov. 16. There’s no cost for the experience.