Nov. 30: METRORail Improvement Project

HOUSTON (CW39) — METRORail‘s Red Line will offer modified service to allow work crews to complete a major rail improvement and maintenance project.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, a free two-way bus shuttle service will replace train service between Fannin South and TMC Transit Center stations. This project will go on until Saturday, March 6. Bus shuttles will run every 10 minutes or sooner.

On weekdays, METRO will also offer free shuttle service between the Smith Lands parking lot and the Texas Medical Center campus. METRO staff and/or platform signage will direct riders to board at nearby bus shuttle stops. A list of shuttle stops can be found here.

Red Line customers should allow additional travel time through March 2021 as METRO performs track work along the line. Shuttle buses will operate more frequently than train service to reduce waiting; however additional time is required for transferring between bus and rail.