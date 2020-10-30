Nov. 4 – Submit your holiday memories for Uptown Houston’s virtual video

HOUSTON (CW39) — A local tradition is changing this year. Uptown Houston is unable to host the traditional Uptown Holiday Lighting event due to COVID-19 concerns. However, Uptown will kick off the holiday season with a memory-filled virtual countdown video — which will be posted to its’ Facebook, Instagram and YouTube page on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Uptown Houston needs your help to make this countdown video a successful cheer. Uptown is inviting you to share your holiday memories for a chance to be featured in their video. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 4. You can submit your photos and video here.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Over 300, 20-foot-tall holiday trees will line Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue, as a way for you and your family to get into the holiday spirit. The artisan-fabricated holiday trees are an amazing integration of lighting technology that create a stunning multi-colored light show with 16,777,216 color possibilities across 2 miles of Post Oak Boulevard.