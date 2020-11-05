Nov. 7 – $75 sandwich making its way to Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you a food lover? Are you willing to try a sandwich that is worth $75?

Well, Sandoitchi’s $75 gold-flaked wagyu sando sold out in 5 minutes in Dallas and will make its way to Houston Nov. 7 through Nov. 21. Sandoitchi is accepting orders now.

The $75 gold-flaked wagyu sando is made up of A5 wagyu beef, soft japanese milk bread, black summer truffle, savory sauce made with soy, koji, vinegar, and sugar — topped with edible gold leaf.

Check out these photos, courtesy of Kathy Tran: