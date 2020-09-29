Now Hiring – Companies hiring season workers

HOUSTON (CW39) – The holiday season is approaching, and many major companies are seeking out seasonal employees right now! Amazon, FedEx, Target, Walmart, Party City and 7-Eleven are among those hiring for the holiday season.

With Halloween being the unofficial start of the holiday season, Party City is hiring 20,000 employees. They’re also announcing 25 pop-up stores across the U.S. Now despite the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. sales of Halloween candy is up 13% over last year in month ending Sept. 6, according to the National Confectioners Association and IRI. That’s a sweet start to the spooky season.

Next up is online shopping giant, Amazon. They’re hiring for warehouses and corporate positions. This all comes ahead of Prime Day, which was postponed due to covid-19. This year’s Amazon Prime day will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14.

Delivery service, FedEx says it’s hiring a fleet of 70,000 workers to help with its upcoming holiday season. Most of the positions being offered by Fedex will be seasonal.

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. They’re offering full-time and part-time seasonal positions, which are mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The company is expecting a record peak season this year.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven has hired more than 50,000 new employees and they want more! The company says looking to give those new employees some extra help in stores during the pandemic.

Two other big companies seeking seasonal workers are Target and Walmart. Target is expecting to hire nearly 130,000 people and Walmart is aiming for 20,000.