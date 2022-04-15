HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) Right now, there is a dire need for law enforcement dispatchers around the city of Houston and around Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office in particular is looking for you to join their staff of dispatchers.

Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office

Precinct 8 is currently accepting applications for Communications Officers. The men and women in their Communications Division are highly trained professionals. That’s because they are often the first contact citizens who have an emergency. They serve the need to respond to such emergencies by the first initial official point of contact the agency needs for response.

From answering incoming calls to radio dispatching for Harris County Constable units, Communications Officers are considered the lifeline of the agency.

If you think you have what it takes to join our team, consider applying today. For more information, visit their website at t.ly/xHdk.

They offer lateral entry for those with prior experience as a law enforcement dispatcher.