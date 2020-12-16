Now – Jan. 10: Festive Holiday Lights at Clay Family Eastern Glades

HOUSTON (CW39) — Enjoy the outdoors and take a stroll with friends and family through Clay Family Eastern Glades — while enjoying festive holiday lights now through Sunday Jan. 10.

The Memorial Park Conservancy has partnered up with Green Mountain Energy, the nation’s longest serving renewable energy retailer.













Memorial Park is a treasured jewel of the Bayou City. The Clay Family Eastern Glades project has reclaimed and restored 100 acres of largely inaccessible and ecologically distressed parkland. This is the first major project of the 2015 Memorial Park Master Plan and the associated Ten-Year Plan.