HOUSTON (CW39) “Karen” is back and going viral in social media today. This happened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A “drunk Karen” followed a black man home after he and his two kids had been playing Pokémon in the park. She didn’t know they were neighbors and kept asking what he was “up to.” She said she was going to figure out what he was doing. … Outside his own home!

The woman, slurring her words, harassed the guy for over a minute on camera, called him an idiot, making assumptions about what he was “up to” and then left.