Nutcracker Market opens applications for new merchants

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Nutcracker Market is now taking applications to become a merchant for this year’s market which will run from Thursday, November 11 – Sunday, November 14.

Merchants who are interested in learning more or applying can visit Nutcracker Market’s website at nutcrackermarket.com and click on the “Merchant” button at the top of the page for full details and a downloadable application.

The Market is a juried show, meaning interested merchants must apply and submit samples of their products for consideration. All applications are thoroughly reviewed and approved by a review committee.

Additionally, as a fundraiser for Houston Ballet, Nutcracker Market is a commission-based show and collects 11% of merchant sales to support Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs.

Nutcracker Market typically hosts some 260 merchants from across the country to facilitate their mega-shopping event. Festively decorated booths teem with apparel, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, kitchen wares, gifts, and more.