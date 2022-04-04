HOUSTON (KIAH) Nutcracker Market SPRING is back for its third, seasonal shopping showcase April 8-10 at NRG Center. Like the one in the fall, this is the sunny flipside to November’s Nutcracker Market.

It’s a three-day shopping experience that features approximately 160 merchants from across the country, bringing with them a fresh assortment of seasonal items, on-trend apparel, jewelry, colorful accessories, gourmet food, travel necessities, and cheerful home and holiday décor.

For tickets, go to www.nutcrackermarket.com

April’s event will help Houstonians welcome the warmer weather with wardrobe resets, unique graduation and wedding gifts ideas, festive Easter, Cinco de Mayo and Fourth of July decorations, and everything needed for the beach, summer getaways, and backyard BBQs.

The weekend event will include a mix of familiar favorites alongside fresh new finds. Nutcracker Market SPRING is an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy a smaller, less-crowded version of the November Nutcracker Market. There currently are no COVID-related restrictions in place for the event.

Proceeds from admission tickets plus 11% of all merchandise sales stay here in Houston supporting Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs.

MARKET DATES/HOURS

April 8-10, 2022

Friday, April 8 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.