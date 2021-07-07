NWS: Moderate to High Risk for Flash Flooding Along the Coast Today

HOUSTON (KIAH) The National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston has an update for Wednesday rainfall. Periods of heavy rainfall continue to be expected through Thursday around Matagorda Bay and along the rest of the SE TX coast.

Rainfall rates may approach 2-4 inches and hour at times. Total rainfall amounts over the next 48 hours may exceed 8 inches around Matagorda Bay and 6 inches elsewhere along the coast. There is a moderate to high risk of flash flooding along the coast.

Flooding of streets, roads, creeks, bayous, and rivers in these areas is possible. Drivers should take extra precaution while traveling.

