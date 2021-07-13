Ohio patient receives kidney meant for someone else

CW39

by: fox8webcentral, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An organ transplant recipient at an Ohio hospital got a kidney that was intended for another patient, according to a statement released by Cleveland-based University Hospitals on Monday.

UH says the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected while the other patient’s transplant is delayed.

Two of the caregivers involved are on paid administrative leave as the hospital investigates the situation to understand what went wrong, according to UH.

The hospital says the mix-up is inconsistent with their commitment to helping people and wants to ensure it never happens again.

Here is the full statement from University Hospitals:

The University Hospitals Transplant Program is comprised of a highly qualified, multidisciplinary team of experts with decades of transplant care delivery and research experience. We are dismayed that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another. The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed.

We have notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the organization that manages the national organ transplant system. We are also carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again. Two of our caregivers are on administrative leave pending the determinations of our investigation. 

We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

Why we aren't seeing activity in the tropics this week - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Lightning helps predict hurricanes - Carrigan Chauvin

Johnson & Johnson vaccine risk

Forecast rain chance for July 13, 2021 - Adam Krueger

National heat advisories - Star Harvey

LIVE look & quick headlines - Sharron Melton

Record forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday - Star Harvey

Borderland storm cleanup - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss