HOUSTON (KIAH) An oil depot in Kyiv Oblast was on fire on March 25 after the Russian military said it hit the site with a missile overnight.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that the Russian military shelled the village of Kalynivka around 8 p.m. local time on March 24, hitting the oil depot and setting it on fire. The SES said the fire was still burning at 6 a.m. on March 25 but was not at risk of spreading outside the complex.

Russia’s defense ministry earlier said that it hit the depot with a Calibre cruise missile.

The SES did not report any injuries at the depot.

Suspilne News via Storyful