Oklahoma woman says she found over 50 dead horses in field at former rescue

CW39

by: Jessica Bruno/KFOR,

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an Oklahoma woman said she found more than 50 dead horses in a field at what was a horse rescue. 

“I’m still in shock,” said Lori Risley, who claimed to have made the discovery in Logan County earlier this week. “I’m saying 50 plus and just left out there to rot?”  

The carcasses were not visible on the ground with KFOR’s cameras, but the station’s chopper cameras spotted at least five carcasses surrounded by a lot of scattered bones. Risley said the other carcasses were beneath the trees. 

“It doesn’t appear that they were dragged. So, how did they die?” Risley asked.

Risley said she received a phone call from someone connected to the horse rescue letting her know there were dead horses on the property. Since she fosters horses there, she went to have a look for herself. 

“I arranged to basically have my heart broke and walk through a field of dead horses. So, I did that yesterday afternoon,” she said. “I’ve cried so much that I don’t even know that I can cry anymore.”  

Risley took pictures and called the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, which is looking into the matter. 

“There’s beer cans spread all over the property over there. Beer cans by those carcasses. Were they having a party?” Risley asked. 

KFOR is not naming the woman in charge at the rescue since no charges have been filed, but when contacted on Facebook, she said, “I was cleared by the sheriff twice. Leave me alone.” 

Risley said she’s worried for the other horses that she hopes are still alive. 

“Now she’s moved them and I was told right before you called that she’s not allowing anyone at the new property,” Risley said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss