Older Kindles will lose their cellular internet connection by the end of the year. Is yours one of them?

by: Rich DeMuro,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – Amazon has started to notify owners of older Kindle reading tablets that their devices will lose cellular internet connectivity by the end of the year.

The reason? Cellular carriers are turning off their older 2G and 3G networks in favor of 4G and 5G.

The oldest Kindles will lose internet access entirely. This includes the Kindle (1st and 2nd Generation)
and Kindle DX (2nd Generation). If you own one of these, you’re out of luck, since they don’t have WiFi. You’ll still be able to read whatever is downloaded, but after the switch, you won’t be able to download new items to these devices.

(Rich DeMuro)

Other Kindles will lose their cellular connection, but you’ll still be able to download books using a WiFi connection. Those models include:

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)
Kindle Touch (4th Generation)
Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation)/(6th Generation)/(7th Generation)
Kindle Voyage (7th Generation)
Kindle Oasis (8th Generation)

You can identify your Kindle model here.

What do you do if your Kindle is affected? If it’s one of the models that will no longer be able to connect at all, it’s time for an upgrade. You can get a credit for your old device using Amazon’s Trade in Program, but spoiler alert, you’re not going to get much. A Kindle DX from 2010 will get you just $5.

Alternatively, Amazon has been sending out a $50 discount code to use towards a new Paperwhite or Oasis. The code is NEWKINDLE50. However, the code expires on August 15 so you don’t have much too much time to decide if you want to spring for an upgrade.

My advice: I wouldn’t do a thing. Cellular carriers have continued to delay the closure of these old networks so there’s a chance the deadline could be extended. If your old Kindle is still working for you, let it be. Only upgrade if you find yourself fully unable to download any additional books.

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast for answers to your tech questions. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

