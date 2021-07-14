Olivia Rodrigo meeting with Biden and Fauci to help get young people vaccinated

CW39

by: Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, Olivia Rodrigo attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration’s efforts to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House says 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Wednesday with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.

Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media. While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

Rodrigo’s visit was first announced on Instagram. A photo of a youthful Joe Biden was posted to the @potus account with the caption: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Both have massive social media followings with Biden’s POTUS account just shy of 18 million and the 18-year-old actress and songwriter at 14.4 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

Why we aren't seeing activity in the tropics this week - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Lightning helps predict hurricanes - Carrigan Chauvin

Johnson & Johnson vaccine risk

Forecast rain chance for July 13, 2021 - Adam Krueger

National heat advisories - Star Harvey

LIVE look & quick headlines - Sharron Melton

Record forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss