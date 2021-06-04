Olympic medalist Sandi Morris focused on competition, not controversies

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — When the pandemic began, Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris faced a similar problem to many Americans: how would she find a new normal that would let her achieve her pre-COVID-19 goals?

She built a pole vault pit in her parents’ backyard with her dad’s help.

“I train at the University of Arkansas,” Morris told NewsNation’s Aaron Nolan. “And the first thing that happened was we lost access to those facilities. And so then we had to figure out how to keep training because you can’t just sit back and take a few months off of training, and then kick right back up where you started, you have to train every day to stay capable of competing at this level.”

She returned to organized competition in July 2020, taking second in her most recent competition in Qatar clearing 15.87 feet.

“It’s really early in the season,” she said. “But I was actually really happy with that performance.”

She’s tried not to worry about what might happen with the Olympics logistically. Originally scheduled for Tokyo in 2020, they’re now set to start next month. However, Japan has vaccinated less than 4% of its population from COVID-19, and foreign spectators will not be admitted.

Still, health experts around the world are questioning whether the games should go on at all. A reported 10,000 volunteers recently quit.

“Having to sit back and accept that we’re going to go do these Olympics even if the people of Japan don’t want us there. I’m going to try to take the most positive road I can because there are still a lot of people excited about the Olympics happening,” Morris said.

Morris, however, said she feels safe going to Tokyo because she’s had the virus and has since been vaccinated. Morris says she will follow all safety protocol once in Japan.

“If I go and win an Olympic gold medal it’s going to mean so much to me,” Morris said. “I’m going to try to take the most positive road I can. And I just can’t focus on [the controversies]. Because there still are a lot of people who are excited about the Olympics happening. So I’m trying to focus on that part and just keep training.”

Aaron Nolan and Char’Nese Turner contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss