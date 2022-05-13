HOUSTON (KIAH) Non-profit organization God’s Lovely Butterflies’ Maternity Home, has assisted low-income and homeless mothers for the last decade in Houston. With the nationwide shortage of baby formula—they are saying they are in a crisis.
The organization says they have been receiving more calls and requests from mothers all over the Houston area. They are also running low on baby formula and are now calling on the community to donate.
If you want to donate breast milk through a milk bank, there are eligibility requirements. You may be able to donate breast milk if you:
- Are in good health overall
- Have breast milk in excess of what your child needs (you should never take milk away from your own baby to donate)
- Can freeze your breast milk within 24-48 hours of pumping
- Only use medications that are approved for donors
- Meet other minimum donation requirements of your milk bank
- Aren’t using any herbal supplements
You may be disqualified from donating breast milk if you:
- Have or are being treated for HIV, HTLV (human T-cell leukemia virus), hepatitis B or C, or syphilis
- Have a sexual partner who is at risk for HIV, HTLV, hepatitis B or C, or syphilis
- Have used recreational drugs within the last year
- Smoke or use other tobacco products
- Drink more than a specified amount of alcohol
- Have traveled to certain countries recently
“This is something we had never had to deal with; I’ve been doing this since 2010 and
have never seen anything like this. This is a national call for help; the babies need to eat,” said Darlene Kearney, Founder of the Organization.
The organization is also storing donated breast milk. If they need to, they will pick it up straight from the home of the donor.
To find out how you can support this organization click here.