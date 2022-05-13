HOUSTON (KIAH) Non-profit organization God’s Lovely Butterflies’ Maternity Home, has assisted low-income and homeless mothers for the last decade in Houston. With the nationwide shortage of baby formula—they are saying they are in a crisis.

The organization says they have been receiving more calls and requests from mothers all over the Houston area. They are also running low on baby formula and are now calling on the community to donate.

If you want to donate breast milk through a milk bank, there are eligibility requirements. You may be able to donate breast milk if you:

Are in good health overall

Have breast milk in excess of what your child needs (you should never take milk away from your own baby to donate)

Can freeze your breast milk within 24-48 hours of pumping

Only use medications that are approved for donors

Meet other minimum donation requirements of your milk bank

Aren’t using any herbal supplements

You may be disqualified from donating breast milk if you:

Have or are being treated for HIV, HTLV (human T-cell leukemia virus), hepatitis B or C, or syphilis

Have a sexual partner who is at risk for HIV, HTLV, hepatitis B or C, or syphilis

Have used recreational drugs within the last year

Smoke or use other tobacco products

Drink more than a specified amount of alcohol

Have traveled to certain countries recently

“This is something we had never had to deal with; I’ve been doing this since 2010 and

have never seen anything like this. This is a national call for help; the babies need to eat,” said Darlene Kearney, Founder of the Organization.

The organization is also storing donated breast milk. If they need to, they will pick it up straight from the home of the donor.

To find out how you can support this organization click here.