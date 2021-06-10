One man in custody after triple homicide in Northumberland County

SNYDERTOWN BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28 /WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Three people are dead and one man is in custody after a triple homicide that occurred in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the suspect entered a residence on the 3400 block of Snydertown Road around 12 pm Wednesday afternoon, and murdered three people inside.

The victims are listed as 58-year-old Susan Williams, 59-year-old James Dicken, and a 17-year-old male.

The suspect, who’s identity has not been released, then fled the scene and was later captured by police. He is currently being held in the Northumberland County Prison pending arraignment.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

