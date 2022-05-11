HOUSTON(KIAH) According to a new report from Porch, out of the 15 major U.S. metros with available data, Houston had the 4th most renters apply for rental assistance. According to the U.S. Census Bureau survey data, renters from low-income households and racial and ethnic minorities have likely sought out rental help.

About 20% of renters earning less than $25,000 per year applied for rental assistance, compared to just 2.4% of those earning above $200,000 per year. And among racial and ethnic groups, Black renters were by far the most likely to apply for rental assistance at 24.3%—nearly twice as much as the next-highest group, Hispanic or Latino (13.6%), and more than 2.5 times the rate for respondents identifying as White (9.9%) and Asian (8.7%).

The Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance program is now only accepting applications for renters with active eviction cases. You can find that information here.