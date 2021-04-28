Only in Texas: Cow loose on East freeway causes major traffic headache

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) A situation that will make you say “only in Texas.” Earlier this morning a cow was on the loose on I-10 East freeway near Beltway-8 causing a major traffic backup for commuters.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out an update saying a pedestrian got involved in trying to rope in the cow. Eventually sheriff deputies were able to get the cow into a trailer and clear the scene, but the damage was done to the morning commute.

Cars were seen completely stopped on the main lanes of the Beltway for an hour before being able to “mooove” on with their day.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you see an animal, like a cow, on the roads make sure to let your local sheriff’s office know, make sure to slow down, and don’t get out of your car to approach the animal.

Tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday between 6-10 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss