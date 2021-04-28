Only in Texas: Cow loose on East freeway causes major traffic headache

HOUSTON (CW39) A situation that will make you say “only in Texas.” Earlier this morning a cow was on the loose on I-10 East freeway near Beltway-8 causing a major traffic backup for commuters.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out an update saying a pedestrian got involved in trying to rope in the cow. Eventually sheriff deputies were able to get the cow into a trailer and clear the scene, but the damage was done to the morning commute.
Cars were seen completely stopped on the main lanes of the Beltway for an hour before being able to “mooove” on with their day.
If you ever find yourself in a situation where you see an animal, like a cow, on the roads make sure to let your local sheriff’s office know, make sure to slow down, and don’t get out of your car to approach the animal.