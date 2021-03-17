HOUSTON (CW39) — After last week’s launch of “Operation: Save Houston Cinema” by the Houston Film Critics Society, Houstonians purchased every available ticket to Saturday’s screenings of the now Oscar-nominated film “The Father” at Landmark’s River Oaks Theatre.
The HFCS had designated that day and that specific film, in order to focus the public’s support for this historic theatre and promote the preservation of theatre-going experience.
In addition to the sold-out showings, the theatre reported high levels of activity for its weekend screenings of “Nomadland” and “Minari”. Landmark’s COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols were in place and all three auditoriums were at reduced capacity.
For additional information on the campaign, click here.
- 22 States witness drops in power usage amid pandemic
- “Operation: Save Houston Cinema”
- Southern states on high alert for possible tornado outbreak
- Houston Happenings: Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? You’re in luck!
- Newsfeed Now: South braces for severe weather; Family grieves after 4 killed over stimulus money