HOUSTON (CW39) — After last week’s launch of “Operation: Save Houston Cinema” by the Houston Film Critics Society, Houstonians purchased every available ticket to Saturday’s screenings of the now Oscar-nominated film “The Father” at Landmark’s River Oaks Theatre.

The HFCS had designated that day and that specific film, in order to focus the public’s support for this historic theatre and promote the preservation of theatre-going experience.

In addition to the sold-out showings, the theatre reported high levels of activity for its weekend screenings of “Nomadland” and “Minari”. Landmark’s COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols were in place and all three auditoriums were at reduced capacity.

