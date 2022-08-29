HOUSTON (CW39) As the world learned of Monday’s delay in the launch of the Artemis 1 launch to the Moon, all eyes are still bright, that a fix can be found and a take off can happen as soon as this Friday, September 2nd.

It’s also not stopped the discussion of the significance of that the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the largest and most powerful ever built in the world, and the Orion spacecraft sitting on top of the rocket, can actually do, once it gets off the ground.

Before the delay in the launch, CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Amy Marasia, Branch Chief of NASA Orion Spacecraft, about the mission when it eventually happens.

Artemis 1 launch, now scheduled for this Friday