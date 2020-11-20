Out of this world: Blast off to Space Center Houston for ‘Galaxy Lights’

HOUSTON, Tx (Nexstar) – Blast off to Space Center Houston for Galaxy Lights. The out-of-this-world display is open daily through January 3rd.

Experience several indoor and outdoor light displays at Galaxy Lights, composed of hundreds of thousands of lights.

One of the most technologically advanced light displays, it includes a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music. Not to mention, a LED light tunnel, simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

Admission is $15.95 for members, $19.95 for non-members and free for children ages three and younger. All tickets include admission to Space Center Houston. Guests can purchase tickets online at spacecenter.org or in person at the ticket counter.

