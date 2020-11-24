Outsmarting card skimmers at the pump

HOUSTON (CW39) – Skimming of debit or credit card information is a problem nationwide, however, last year, Texas accounted for 35% of financial losses incurred through this type of crime.

Shell recently installed chip readers at gas pumps in more than 300 locations across Houston to help protect consumers from this type of theft. You can find out which pumps around Houston have been upgraded here.

Stella McClellan with Shell explains how important this upgrade is, especially as many people will be hitting the road for Thanksgiving soon.

Loose, broken or chipped parts and exposed wires or cords near a card reader are signs that a skimmer may be installed on the machine.

It is best to try to use payment terminals that have card readers and to regularly check your accounts for fraudulent activities.