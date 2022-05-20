HOUSTON (CW39) It started off as a dream, to create a world free from the scourge of Ovarian Cancer. Then it became a mission.

Now Houston’s “Ovarcome” foundation is celebrating 10 years of bringing hope to women and their families battling Ovarian cancer.

Not only are they raising global awareness to fund research in search of a cure, but they are also providing financial, psycho-social and information to anyone who needs it. At this year’s 10th anniversary gala in Houston, women and their doctors were recognized for their incredible achievements.

Even Nobel Laureate Dr. James Patrick Allison was in attendance and sharing words of wisdom and encouragement to all who were there.

CW39’s Sharron Melton, was honored to emcee this extraordinaire event. Take a look at some of the excitement and the Musical Band made up of Doctors, below!