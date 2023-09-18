HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin made the road trip to Fort Worth this weekend to experience the Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Music Festival. His first large-scale bass music festival was a success with a sold-out crowd of over 15,000 people. Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Crankdat, Kai Wachi, LAYZ were some other big-name artists to perform.

There was a close call with a fairly large thunderstorm a few miles NE of the Panther Island Pavilion. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin kept a close eye on it as heavy rains kept their distance from the concert grounds. A few downed plants and approximately a minute of raindrops later… the cool outflow of the storm knocked out some of the heat. Concert goers were grateful!

This 5’4″ meteorologist’s entire hand fit into the palm of the 7’1″ former NBA star. She was thrilled to meet someone who she grew up watching from his days as a LSU tiger to his professional career.

If you think that EDM music festivals are only for young kids – think again. 96-year old Opal Lee was also in attendance. She tells Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, “I only have so much time left to do things like this – I want to continue to make a difference and have fun!”.

Opal Lee is a Rockstar in the history books and deserves a stage of her own. Opal Lee is an activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. You can think of her as the “grandmother of Juneteenth”. Opal chuckles when she tells Carrigan, “I am everyone’s grandmother”.