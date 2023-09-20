HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 19, 2023)– The Lone Star Flight Museum is hosting Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. Girls in Aviation Day is a celebration of women’s achievements in aviation and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of female aviators. Over 200 local girls will participate in educational activities and experiences.

This Women in Aviation international event is designed to inspire girls ages 10 to 17 to consider careers in the aviation industry. Aviation professions for men and women include pilots, aviation mechanics, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, aircraft brokers, ground crew members, and a wide range of business, financial, and technical roles and responsibilities. To register in advance, please visit www.waihouston.org/girls-in-aviation-day-2021

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Lone Star Flight Museum – 11551 Aerospace Ave., Houston, Texas 77034

About Girls in Aviation Day

Since WAI’s first international Girls in Aviation Day in 2015, the annual WAI event has grown every year since its first gathering of 32 events and 3,200 participants. In 2019, GIAD met more than 20,000 attendees participating in 119 events in 18 countries. In 2020 WAI launched version 1 of the Aviation for Girls app with hours of educational content reaching thousands of girls from more than 60 countries. Last year’s GIAD reached more than 16,000 participants in 19 countries at over 120 events presented worldwide.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday noon – 5 p.m. $5 general admission on Thursdays. Minuti Coffee is open during museum hours.