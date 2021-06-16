Over 30 migrants found suffering from heat related illness in semi-truck traveling through Van Horn

CW39

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents found 33 migrants suffering from severe heat-related illness inside a U-Haul truck in Van Horn, U.S. authorities say.

Agents quickly provided emergency assistance to the individuals who had been locked inside the truck with temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, last Thursday night. Border Patrol agents called in a rescue for 12 of the migrants who were taken to regional hospitals for medical assistance.

“Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money,” Sean L. McGoffin, the Big Bend sector chief said.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say agents were alerted to a human smuggling scheme near a McDonalds in Van Horn last week. Agents approached two vehicles, the semi-truck and a Dodge Journey where they found the migrants.

Federal authorities say all individuals recovered from their heat-related injuries and were processed under Border Patrol protocols. Homeland Security Investigations is in charge of the case for prosecution.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Houston Sports Show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Gulf Low could mean rain Saturday - Adam Krueger

Record heat as heat advisories persist nationwide - Adam Krueger

Hobby Airport highs - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06152021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06142021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06102021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06112021 6AM

Founder's Day - Nexstar Media Group, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook

Ozone air quality unhealthy for some - Carrigan Chauvin

Heatwave impacts Southwest U.S. - Adam Krueger, John Shrable in San Francisco

7-day forecast, Tropics development - Adam Krueger

Highs today, future feels like Adam Krueger

ERCOT energy conservation, HISD new Superindendent - Sharron Melton

Forecast heat index - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss