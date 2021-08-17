Over 5,000 students in one Florida district are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19

CW39

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 5,000 students in one Florida county either tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently in quarantine for a possible exposure, school officials say.

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, from 1-3:30 p.m. due to rising COVID-19 cases across the county.

As of 7 a.m., Monday, 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation or quarantine. Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case. 

On the docket for the emergency meeting is a discussion of the latest impacts and the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus, “up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff,” a notice from the district said.

Using a law passed this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has barred schools and other local governments from imposing mask mandates. The governor has said he believes masks are not needed for children, who are less likely than adults to catch the coronavirus, and that they interfere with learning. He also has said it should be up to parents to determine if their child wears a mask. The state’s board of education recently said students forced to wear masks over their parents’ objections could be eligible for a voucher that would pay for their transfer to a private school.

Florida hospital officials are seeing an influx of young, healthy adults filling their wards across the state, many requiring oxygen. In the past week in Florida, 36% of the deaths occurred in the under-65 population, compared with 17% in the same week last year when the state was experiencing a similar COVID surge. Florida is the national leader in coronavirus deaths, averaging more than 150 a day in the past week.

For a full look at Hillsborough County School’s COVID-19 dashboard click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

Don't Miss