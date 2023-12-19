HOUSTON (KIAH) — Over the weekend, J.D. Silva & Associates is a Pearland veteran and minority-owned law firm. The law firm just gave away many goodies for over 600 Houston families through its first Toy Giveaway & Free Winter Fest Holiday Event.

Through the giveaway, close to $20,000 worth of free toys were given away along with an afternoon of free holiday fun. Children were able to go into a tent filled with toys to pick out their favorite gift and enjoyed free activities like playing in real snow, pictures with santa, meals from food trucks, hot cocoa stations, face painting, a Live DJ and more.

“The turn out today was amazing,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “We spent a little over $15,000 on toys last week and actually sent staff on a run during the event to buy more toys because we wanted to make sure no child left without a new toy today. It demonstrates how great the need is right now, and to see the smiles on the faces of these kids is absolutely priceless. This is what Christmas is all about and we couldn’t be happier to be able to brighten up the holidays for families this year.”

J.D. Silva & Associates was born in 2018 by US Navy veteran, Johnathan D. Silva. The firm specializes in personal injury and criminal defense. Managing Partner, Sharrard Owens joined back in 2020 as the firm continues to stand strong as a proud minority and black-owned company committed to serving a diverse pool of clients in the community.

To learn more about J.D. Silva & Associates and its outreach efforts, visit here.