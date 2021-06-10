Owner puts up sign inviting neighbors to reclaim items stolen by her cat

CW39

Owner says people mostly take pictures of sign

by: KOIN,

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past few months, Kate Felmet has noticed her cat has really ramped up the number of masks, cloth, and gloves she’s pilfered from a nearby park and her neighbors’ garages.

It’s been so many, in fact, that Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat, named Esme, is a “thief” and people should come by and take back what she stole.

“As soon as I put the sign up, she went for a week of not bringing me anything. I had the impression she was a little mad about it,” she said.

Felmet said people come “every now and then” to take things, but mostly they want a look at the sign.

“People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves,” Felmet said. “I’ve been thinking about making another sign that says take a pair of gloves if you want ’em.”

Felmet said she’s seen articles — even from around the world — saying she’s shaming Esme with the sign. But she doesn’t think the cat’s ashamed. In fact, she thinks Esme is proud of everything she’s collected.

“When she brings them, she comes to the back door and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ until I come and tell her she’s done a good job,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss