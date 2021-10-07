Ozone action day issued for Houston, Galveston areas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – An ozone action day has been issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas as atmospheric conditions will be primed for creating high levels of ozone pollution.

Ground level ozone can be harmful for those with respiratory issues and asthma. Industrial emissions, motor vehicle exhaust, lingering smoke from fires in the southwestern U.S, all under the presence of ample sunlight will increase ground level ozone.

If you are sensitive to poor air quality limit your times outdoors today and avoid vigorous outdoor activity.