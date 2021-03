HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children's Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Museum of Natural Science – www.hmns.org

The Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 13 - March 21. Capacity is 75% of the museum’s occupancy, except for the theaters, planetarium and giant screen theaters which will be kept at 50% capacity.