HOUSTON (KIAH) – Some Houston ISD parents are pushing against the district’s mask mandate. This comes as governors from across the country are starting to ease mask requirements. This week governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced plans to lift mandates in schools by the end of February or March.

The HISD hosted a school board meeting this week to address the mask mandate and covid-19 protocols for the district.

The following is the official statement from HISD:

“The health and safety of our students continues to be our guiding compass in all our decisions. The threat of COVID-19 in our communities is still high, but we see that countywide data is trending in the right direction, including a steady decrease in new cases reported, which is consistent with trends observed in other places. As a result, Houston Independent School District is updating its COVID-19 contact tracing practices. Moving forward, everyone in the classroom, activity, or program of a confirmed positive case or presumed positive case will be notified and advised to monitor for symptoms and test when applicable. Parents will continue to receive notifications whenever a child is in a class with a COVID-positive individual. As it stands today, HISD continues to employ its mitigation framework which includes mandatory masking, a robust testing program on campuses, and partnering with local health departments to offer vaccinations. Our mitigation efforts have kept HISD`s positivity rate among the lowest in the state and we remain committed to implementing sound protocols for safe in-person learning. If the current trends continue, and no new variant emerges, the district will revisit some of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including our mask mandate, in the near future.“ Houston Independent School District