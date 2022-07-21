(STORYFUL) Over 600 passengers were stuck on a stalled train in Paris with no air-conditioning on Tuesday, July 19, as temperatures peaked at 105 degrees105° Fahrenheit, local media reported.

This footage posted to Twitter by user Vincent Brenn shows passengers on the Brussels-bound Thalys train initially trying to keep a train door open and later breaking a window to get fresh air and communicate with individuals standing on the platform.

One passenger told local news that the air-conditioning shut off on the train.

According to Accuweather, temperatures reached a high of 105 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris on Tuesday, July 19.

Credit: Vincent Brenn via Storyful